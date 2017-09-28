Parents, students demand improved school lunches

Students and parents demand improved lunches at Board of Education meeting. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Parents of students attending Shelby County Schools are demanding healthy lunches for their children.

"We're creating an environment where the kids are fed food like they're inmates at 201 Poplar," parent Jenice Hill said.

Parents and students walked to the podium during Tuesday's Shelby County Board of Education meeting. The parents and students took their time on the microphone to demand change.

"I really want you guys to change the school lunches," one student pleaded.

"I'm a cancer survivor, so I know the importance of nutrition," Hill said.

Hill and other parents demanding the following changes:

Let staff cook meals in the schools (instead of warming up prepackaged meals.

Improve working conditions for cafeteria workers.

Allocate money efficiently for food following negotiations with USDA and SCS.

Choose new food vendors (holding a bid for the contract that focuses on quality of the food over the cost).

Nataska Partee, a nutrition supervisor with SCS, said parents approve of the meals they provide.

"Most of us know that most children only choose what they're familiar with. So we need our parents and our staff members to help educate, and we will do that as well, to let our children know what they should pick," Partee said.

Parents still said there's more that can be done to improve school lunches.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement about school lunches:

"Nutrition and health is very important to us at Shelby County Schools and we are proud to provide breakfast, lunch and supper to our students at no cost. We carefully choose menu items for each meal by following USDA guidelines. We encourage all of our families to download the SCS Nutrition Services app to access menus, view allergen information, and to give the District with feedback."

