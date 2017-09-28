MID-SOUTH HEROES: Teen's golden heart inspires community

A young Mid-Southerner is using her athletic ability to give back to her community. She's also giving children a chance to learn a fun sport, for free!

"You do not have to be some big powerful person to make a difference in the community," Isabella Fraire said.

Fraire is 16 years old. She's a junior at Saint Agnes Academy.

"It doesn't take a lot of money or a lot of people to do something that is so simple," Fraire said.

The varsity soccer player and honor student started a free week-long soccer camp at St. Louis Catholic School. The camp allows dozens of underprivileged children in the Mid-South a chance to learn about soccer.

Fraire said her camp was created from a simple idea: targeting a great need in her community.

"Some people can't afford to pay for the soccer camps because soccer camps are expensive with balls bags water bottles," Fraire said.

That's when Fraire's family and friends offered donations to help fund the soccer camp for up to 40 children through her non-profit charity Fraire's Pass It Forward.

It was such a success that Fraire is planning another soccer camp next June and two more mini camps during her fall break.

"I just want to be an example for other people in the community to look up to and give confidence in themselves to start something in the community," Fraire said.

Isabella Fraire is not just an honor student and soccer player, she's a Mid-South Hero. She excels in school, sports, and being a good person. Thank you, Fraire, for being an inspiration to us all.

