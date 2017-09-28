Men sentenced to 30 years for murder of mother, son

Two men pleaded guilty to murdering a mother and son in 2015.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Derrick Smith, 30, and Robert Beman, 18, will spend 30 years in prison.

The two men went to Ronnie Winborn's home on August 21, 2015 to look at some guns.

At some point, Smith and Beman opened fire on Ronnie and his mother, Laura.

Police arrived after Ronnie's children, ages 3 and 5, knocked on a neighbor's door later that night and told the neighbor their "nanna" and "daddy" were dead.

