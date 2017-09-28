Lenoir announces candidacy for Shelby Co. mayor

Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir is joining the race for Shelby County mayor.

Lenoir officially announced his candidacy Thursday.

“As your next County Mayor, I will make great jobs, great schools, safe streets and more money in your pocket my priorities,” Lenoir said in a press release. “We need a Mayor who has been tested in various arenas, who is cool under pressure, who understands our County’s assets and challenges, who knows how to build bridges, to make tough decisions, and to get things done. I have that experience.”

Lenoir was first elected Shelby County Trustee in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Prior to becoming Trustee, Lenoir built a 20-year career in the financial services industry, working closely with electricians, auto mechanics, truck drivers and small business owners to responsibly manage their money and plan for the future.

The Lenoir campaign also launched a new website where voters can learn more about David and his family and his priorities for Shelby County’s future.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 1. Early voting begins Wednesday, April 11.

Lenoir joins County Commissioner Terry Roland and Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos, who also plan to run in the Republican primary.

