Student earns chance to be in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A Germantown could be part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. She just needs your help.

Houston High School senior Brooke Blair was selected to march in the parade as part of the prestigious Macy's great American Marching Band.

Blair auditioned in January for one of the two spots offered to Tennessee students.

She did it! She was selected.

However, she still needs your help. She has to be in New York City for rehearsals a week before the parade. As you can imagine, that will be expensive.

Blair set up a GoFundMe page hoping the Mid-South would be generous enough to help fund her trip.

Click here to help Blair be part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

