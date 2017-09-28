Memphis seeks input to improve government transparency

Mayor Jim Strickland wants your input on how his administration can be more transparent.

The city leader took to social media Thursday asking citizens to provide feedback for a new open data policy.

The Office of Performance Management has been working with experts to craft a new policy. The draft of that policy can be found here. Strickland said he will be taking feedback and comments through the month of October.

