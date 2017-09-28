Dinstuhl’s celebrates 115 years with sweet treats for customers

A "sweet" Memphis institution is celebrating 115 years of serving the Bluff City in style.

Dinstuhl's Candies is offering free chocolates while they last from Oct. 2-6 at each of its three locations Laurelwood, Germantown or Pleasant View.

The candy shop has also placed 115 pink rocks throughout the Memphis metro area.

Anyone who finds one can bring it in will receive 15 percent discounts on their next purchase through the end of the year.

On Oct. 15, the commemorative Dinstuhl’s Historic Chocolate Bar will be available in all three stores.

Each milk chocolate bar will have a Golden Ticket, which will award the recipient with special discounts or free candy. Only a total of 1,115 will be produced in honor of the anniversary.

On Nov. 12, the Holiday Open House will welcome more than 3,000 children of all ages.

Guests will have the chance to nibble their way through the candy kitchen on Pleasant View from noon until 4 p.m. as Dinstuhl’s candymakers prepare some of their traditional sweet treats.

“We are expecting a record-breaking crowd of chocolate and candy lovers as they join us for this event celebrating our history and officially launching the 2017 holiday season,” said Rebecca Dinstuhl, president. “It’s a wonderful time for families to enjoy the afternoon as they get to experience how our candy is handmade.”

Dinstuhl’s has been making fine chocolates and candies in Memphis since 1902. The family recipes have been passed through five generations and are made today using the finest quality ingredients in the kitchen on Pleasant View.

The Holiday Open House will also extend to the other Dinstuhl’s retail stores located at Laurelwood Shopping Center and the Germantown Village Square.

Visit their website for a complete list of products.

