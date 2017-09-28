AR woman accused of raping 9 children

An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports she raped children.

Cross County Sheriff's Office said it received a report that Veronica Blake sexually assaulted three children since July 2017.

Deputies investigating the case learned that a total of nine children were victimized.

Arkansas State Police is now assisting in the investigation.

The ages of the children have not been released. It's only known that they are under 18.

Blake is charged with multiple counts of rape, computer or child pornography, and sexual indecency with a minor.

