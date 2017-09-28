Man arrested near White House has mixed history with MPD

Memphis Police Department detained one person after reports of a person with a gun at Wooddale High School.More >>
FedEx pledged another $1 million in assistance to help those affected by recent natural disasters.More >>
Attorneys for the man killed by Southaven police officers released the names of the two officers they say fired the fatal shots.More >>
A former Memphis police officer was found near the White House earlier this week with a car full of weapons.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Athens police have arrested a Huntsville woman following the death of her newborn.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
