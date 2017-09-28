Man arrested near White House has mixed history with MPD

A former Memphis police officer was found near the White House earlier this week with a car full of weapons.

Timothy Bates faces several weapons violations in Washington, D.C. Bates was arrested for public urination and was found with guns outside the White House on Monday, Sept. 25 around 7:15 a.m.

He told police he was in D.C. to speak with White House officials for advice on missing paychecks and "how to get the dog chip out of his head."

WMC Action News 5 investigators obtained Bates' MPD personnel file. The file shows that Bates graduated from Christian Brothers University in 2006 and was a part of the Organized Crime Unit while on the force.

He received multiple letters of commendation including ones that praised Bates for "his investigative skills" and diligent work in "keeping drugs out of the hands of our children and our communities."

One letter stated "I commend Bates for his positive work attitude. His team spirit is a shining example for others to follow. Great job!"

However, Bates was also reprimanded during his time with MPD.

There were five reports in his disciplinary file that included not being responsible for a suspect in his custody who was assaulted by a witness, violating the social media policy, and abusing his use of sick days.

During his entire tenure at the police department, Bates was suspended without pay for six days.

WMC5 investigators also found files that said Bates was allowed to retire from the department after he was absent from work for 12 straight months, but it did not explain why.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.