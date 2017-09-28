FedEx pledges another $1M to disaster relief

FedEx pledged another $1 million in assistance to help those affected by recent natural disasters.

This donation is not the first FedEx has offered in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as the earthquake that killed more than 300 people in Mexico.

“The people in these hard-hit communities are in desperate need of help. In difficult times like this, I am proud to be a part of a company that uses its global network to provide essential, often lifesaving resources,” said David J. Bronczek, president and chief operating officer of FedEx Corp. “FedEx will continue to deliver relief when and where it’s needed most.”

In addition to the $1 million, FedEx is working with other relief agencies to deliver supplies, like water treatment systems, to Mexico.

FedEx has now donated $3 million in disaster relief in just a few weeks.

Related stories:

FedEx pledges $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief

FedEx delivers 20K meals to Harvey victims

FedEx delivers $11M in supplies to hurricane-ravaged Florida

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.