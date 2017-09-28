Months later, Southaven refuses to identify officers who shot wrong man

Attorneys for the man killed by Southaven police officers released the names of the two officers they say fired the fatal shots.

Ishmael Lopez was shot and killed July 24 by officers who went to the wrong house.

In the months following his killing, Southaven Police Department has still not released the names of the officers involved. In fact, the department has not even said whether the officers are being charged with any crimes.

Attorneys for the Lopez family said they submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for information on the officers involved. In response, the police department gave the attorneys a list of all the officers who were on the clock at the time of the killing.

"Everything that we believe is there's no laws preventing [the release of the officers' names]," Attorney Aaron Neglia said. "What they are doing here is being uncooperative in not identifying the officers. Our question is if they are standing behind the actions of their officers. What do they have to hide? Why won't they release the names?"

Southaven Police Department refused to confirm whether the names Lopez's attorneys released were those of the officers involved.

WMC Action News 5 is not naming the officers at this time, because it has not been confirmed if those are the officers who killed Lopez.

