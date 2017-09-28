Person with gun detained at Wooddale High School

The Tennessee Historical Commission has confirmed to the City of Memphis that the petition to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue will not be heard at the October 13 meeting.More >>
A young Mid-Southerner is using her athletic ability to give back to her community. She's also giving children a chance to learn a fun sport, for free!More >>
Memphis Police Department detained one person after reports of a person with a gun at Wooddale High School.More >>
FedEx pledged another $1 million in assistance to help those affected by recent natural disasters.More >>
Attorneys for the man killed by Southaven police officers released the names of the two officers they say fired the fatal shots.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
