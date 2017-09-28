Person with gun detained at Wooddale High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person with gun detained at Wooddale High School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department detained one person after reports of a person with a gun at Wooddale High School.

Nobody was injured during the incident. 

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding what happened.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly