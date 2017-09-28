THC will not hear Memphis’ statue removal petition at October meeting

The Tennessee Historical Commission has confirmed to the City of Memphis that the petition to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue will not be heard at the October 13 meeting.

In that letter, the commission said due to rules, the earliest Memphis' petition can be heard is at the February 2018 meeting.

Mayor Jim Strickland says he still plans to attend the October 13 meeting in Athens, Tennessee to petition the commissioners in person and released the following statement:

“Today, we’ve learned that the administration of the Tennessee Historical Commission has unilaterally decided to delay consideration of our petition to move the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest for at least another four months. “However, this opinion for delay has been made without a vote of the commission. We are hopeful that a majority of the commission members themselves support our petition and are equally hopeful that this bureaucratic maneuver is not being used to blunt the momentum we’re seeing in our city in support of our petition. Memphis is as unified on this as anything we’ve seen — from Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell, the Memphis City Council, the Shelby County Commission, the business community, and 177 diverse members of the clergy. Republican and Democrat, liberal and conservative — we’re all behind this. “For that reason, I will attend the Oct. 13 meeting and make a personal request of the 29 commissioners for them to hear our waiver petition.”

