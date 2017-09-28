JaMychal Green happy to be back with Grizzlies

The family of a woman who drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party is suing the home's owners.More >>
Memphis Police Department detained one person after reports of a person with a gun at Wooddale High School.More >>
The Tennessee Historical Commission has confirmed to the City of Memphis that the petition to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue will not be heard at the October 13 meeting.More >>
A young Mid-Southerner is using her athletic ability to give back to her community. She's also giving children a chance to learn a fun sport, for free!More >>
FedEx pledged another $1 million in assistance to help those affected by recent natural disasters.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Police said the truck made a turn and the door flew opened, which led to the child being thrown out of the vehicle.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
