Mid-South Food Bank celebrates new building

The Mid-South Food Bank is celebrating the ability to feed more people in need.

Thursday night, they hosted their Construction Kick-off, and our own Kym Clark emceed the event.

The organization recently finished the process of getting a new, larger distribution center.

Their hope is to be able to reach more people in the Mid-South.

"The new facility here gets everyone under one roof, makes it more efficient, and allows them to see more people,” said Pat Danehy, chairman of Capital Campaign.

The food bank said the new building will be twice their current square footage.

Construction begins in December, and the food bank should be able to move in by Thanksgiving of next year.

