Memphis plans to use extra preparation to topple UCF

It's deja vu all over again for the Memphis Tigers as they get set to head to Orlando for their American Athletic Conference Opener against UCF.

The Tigers took a trip to Central Florida two weeks ago, landing on the tarmac ready to head to the hotel before learning the game was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

So, what happened to all that preparation for a game they didn't play?

"We are further ahead, because of the week that we had in preparation," Memphis head coach Mike Norvell said. "But you don't want to make it too complex, you don’t want to go overboard with the amount of information you’re giving your players, because they’re the ones that have to go out there and play fast. You don’t want to go in carrying too much going into it, go overkill in your gameplan."

Kickoff for the Tigers and Knights in Orlando is 6 p.m. Saturday.

