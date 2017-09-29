Memphis mayor responds to State Historical Commission, Race for County Mayor adds another, Cool temps remain, Bigger food bank coming

Happy Friday morning!!

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is not giving up on removing the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue. The Tennessee Historical Commission says they will not hear Memphis' case in October. We'll tell you what the Mayor plans to do now.

Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir is throwing his hat in to run for Shelby County Mayor. He joins Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos and Commissioner Terry Roland who have officially announced. Details on how the race is shaping up this morning.

Attorneys for the man killed by Southaven police officers released the names of the two officers they say fired the fatal shots. Ishmael Lopez was shot and killed July 24 by officers who went to the wrong house. We're talking about the latest on this case this morning.

The Mid-South Food Bank hosted its construction kick-off on its new building. We'll tell you about the new facility and how it will be able to help feed more Mid-Southerners this morning.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam says he is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Bob Corker. We'll talk about that notion this morning.



Weather:

Feels like Fall outside. Temps are in the low 60s this morning..Highs near 80 today. Lots of sunshine too. Details on the weekend and when we could temps back in the upper 80s on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor