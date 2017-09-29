Man, woman critical after shooting at McDonald's drive-thru

Two people were shot at a McDonald's drive-thru Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the McDonald's on Winchester Road.

Memphis Police Department said a car was in the drive-thru when another car drove by and started shooting.

A man and woman were inside the car and hit by the gunfire.

The man then ran to a nearby gas station for help. Witnesses said he was hit several times as he was running.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on a possible suspect.

