I-55 shut down in AR for truck fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR -

I-55 is shut down in both directions in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

The interstate is blocked near the I-55/I-40 split.

The closure is due to a truck fire in the area.

It's unknown what caused the truck to catch fire.

