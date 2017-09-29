Celebrate Sasquatch at Memphis Bigfoot Fest

University of Memphis safety Shaun Rupert is off the team after being arrested for robbery and burglary.More >>
Interstate 55 was shut down for a couple hours Friday morning in Crittenden County, Arkansas.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight shooting in Hernando.More >>
Memphians will soon be able to share their best bigfoot conspiracies and stories at this year's Memphis Bigfoot Fest.More >>
Two people were shot at a McDonald's drive-thru Friday morning.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Police said the truck made a turn and the door flew opened, which led to the child being thrown out of the vehicle.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
Rats. Big red rats. A foot-and-a-half long from nose to tail-tip.More >>
