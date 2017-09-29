Celebrate Sasquatch at Memphis Bigfoot Fest

Memphians will soon be able to share their best bigfoot conspiracies and stories at this year's Memphis Bigfoot Fest.

The fest will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Memphis Made Brewing.

The October date will help mark the 50th anniversary of the Patterson-Gimlin Film, which is the most notorious footage of the big fella.

There will be a costume contest, showing of the film, and a "Bigfoot town hall" where guests can share their stories.

Organizer Toby Sells will also host his podcast The Southern Dark, discussing all things Bigfoot.

