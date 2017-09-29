Woman mistakes roommate for intruder, shoots him

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight shooting in Hernando.

Investigators said a woman told the man she was living with on Sunset Drive to leave.

That man later returned to the home to remove his belongings.

The woman thought he was an intruder and shot him in the arm.

The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

It's unknown if the woman will face charges.

Jessica Holly is going to Hernando to learn more about this shooting. She will have more to report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.