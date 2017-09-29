Memphis safety Shaun Rupert kicked off team, arrested for robbery

University of Memphis senior safety Shaun Rupert is off the team after being arrested for robbery and burglary.

The incident happened in May, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Rupert and another man were armed with handguns at another man's apartment. The two forced the victim into his bedroom and demanded he give them money.

Police said the two stole two watches, an XBox, and an Apple Macbook.

Police said Rupert and the other man forced the victim into his bathtub and told him they would kill him if he called the police.

The victim later told police he saw his watches and Macbook being sold on a website called Offer Up. The seller's name was Shaunquez Rupert.

Rupert was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Memphis Athletics then booted Rupert from the football team. They had this to say about the arrest:

“Shaun Rupert has been dismissed from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules. This matter will also be reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing.“

Rupert played an important role in all three of the Tigers games this year, notching 12 tackles and an interception against Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.