Free access to state parks, recreation areas on Saturday

This land is your land. This land is my land. So, why not celebrate together?

National Public Lands Day is Saturday, September 30, and there are plenty of free events within one hour of Memphis to get you outside and exploring the great outdoors.

T.O. Fuller State Park

1500 West Mitchell Road, Memphis, TN

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30

Event: Bring your family, friends, students, or coworkers to spend the day outdoors at T.O. Fuller State Park. Whether you're volunteering by maintaining trails and picking up trash, or if you just want to boat, hike, fish, or camp, you're welcome to enjoy the great outdoors and celebrate the lands that give us so much at T.O. Fuller State Park.

>>Click here for more information about specific events at T.O. Fuller State Park.

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

910 Riddick Road, Millington, TN

When: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Event: The Meeman Meander will take place on the Woodland Trail. The group will hike the entire trail, plus to and from the visitor's center, which is a total of four miles. The trail is a moderate hike and is a great way to get moving. You will need to bring water, bugspray, and comfortable shoes.

>>Click here for more information about the Meeman Meander.

Fort Pillow State Park

3122 Park Road, Henning, TN

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event: Celebrate National Public Lands Day with a 5-mile hike along some of the earthworks built by confederate soldiers in 1861. During the hike, guides will discuss the battle, the flora and fauna, as well as pick up any litter or debris found along the trail. Be sure to bring water, bug spray, a hiking stick (if needed), and appropriate attire.

>>Click here for more information about the events at Fort Pillow State Park.

There are plenty of other opportunities further away for you to access state parks and recreation areas for free on National Public Lands Day.

