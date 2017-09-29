Books from Birth merges with Porter-Leath

Porter-Leath's newest program is Shelby County Books from Birth.

Books from Birth is an affiliate of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides age appropriate books for nearly 70% of Shelby County children under age five.

With this merger, Porter-Leath anticipates seeing the Books from Birth program grow and thrive.

Porter-Leath has been the primary resource for at-risk children and families for more than one hundred years. Porter-Leath president Sean Lee said he hopes this will ensure every child enters kindergarten ready to learn.

"Both organizations share a common vision of providing high-quality service for young children and their families," Books from Birth Board Chair Carol Seamons said. "Our leadership looks to continue growing Imagination Library enrollment and expanding opportunities for early literacy in Shelby County."

