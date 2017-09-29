St. Jude program offers students first-hand scientific experience

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Science Scholars of Tomorrow will host a program this spring that will allow students a chance to work with scientists in different prospective fields.

The program is a symposium-style one-day event that was created to aid students with an interest in science, engineering, or healthcare an opportunity to look at possible career paths.

Applicants must be 16 years old, attend high school in Shelby County, and are able miss a full day of school.

Participants will hear from the CEO and other St. Jude scientists through talks and panels, tour the campus of the hospital and hear about special equipment.

The program is free of charge and the application is due October 31, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.