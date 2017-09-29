The best, worst items to buy in October

There are great deals to be had in the month of October.

Shopping experts have researched the five best things to purchase this month.

1. Home and garden items: Outdoor furniture, propane grills, lawn seed, garden tools, etc.

Brent Shelton of BFAds.com said home and garden items are typically on clearance during October.

2. Clothing and denim: Men's shoes, women's accessories, outdoor shops

Fall fashion items are a smart buy, with stores trying to move them out in place of winter items.

"As we get towards the end of October, those fall boots, handbags, fall fashion is going to be more on clearance because the retailers are moving items out for the winter items," Shelton said.

3. Interior projects for the home: Flooring, rugs, high end appliances, window treatments

Interior home projects have a tendency to be on sale during Columbus Day or Oktoberfest sales.

4. Thanksgiving and Christmas travel deals

October is a great time for travel deals before the holidays get going.

"Getting that holiday travel booked, a lot of the seats, the hotels, great selection of your auto, all of that kind of thing are filling up quickly right now, so if you wait until November that kind of thing you've kinda got to take what you can get."

5. Tablets

Shelton says said there are great deals on tablets right now.

"This means Android tablets, Amazon Fire, the iPads from last year, all of those are going to be right around 20 percent," Shelton said. "Otherwise you have to wait until Black Friday, but you can pick up one now, especially if you need it."

What not to buy:

Shelton suggests avoiding buying TVs, laptops, or phones for now. Instead, wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

"I would definitely wait if you can on the new iPhone unless you got a screaming discount," Shelton said. "Those discounts are going to be better on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Same with laptops, and especially wait on a TV."

