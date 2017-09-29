5 Great Things: Hurricane relief, Dinstuhl's celebrates 115 years, food bank grows

The 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week runs the gamut from Hurricane relief to feeding people in need.

Hurricane Maria relief

Marlon Mercado and Joy Padilla Anderson, along with hundreds of other Puerto Ricans in the Mid-South, are working to help friends and family on the island following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. They'll put together a plan to help their Puerto Rico family start to rebuild, including donating money from Joy's food truck. It's just the first step toward a restoration that could possibly take years.

FedEx donates another $1M

Memphis-based FedEx pledged another $1 million in assistance to help those affected by recent natural disasters. This donation is not the first FedEx has offered in the wake of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as the earthquake that killed more than 300 people in Mexico. In addition to the $1 million, FedEx is working with other relief agencies to deliver supplies, like water treatment systems, to Mexico. FedEx has now donated $3 million in disaster relief in just a few weeks.

Memphis ranked top city for black-owned businesses

Memphis dethroned Atlanta as the best city for black-owned businesses, according to Blacktech Week. Blacktech Week found that black-owned businesses in Memphis have the same average annual revenue as those in Atlanta, but Memphis has a lower unemployment rate. The study also touted Memphis' Black Business Association, powerful culture, and life, along with growth in science and manufacturing.

Dinstuhl's turns 115

Dinstuhl's Candies is celebrating 115 years of serving the Bluff City. The confectionery is offering free chocolates while they last from Oct. 2-6 at each of its three locations Laurelwood, Germantown, or Pleasant View. The candy shop has also placed 115 pink rocks throughout the Memphis metro area. Anyone who finds one can bring it to receive 15 percent discounts on purchase.

Food Bank expands

The Mid-South Food Bank is celebrating the ability to feed more people in need. The organization recently finished the process of getting a new, larger distribution center in hopes of reaching more people in the Mid-South. The new building will be twice the organization's current square footage. Construction begins in December, and the food bank should be able to move in by Thanksgiving of next year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.