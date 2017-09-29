Men cycle 500+ miles for cancer awareness

What would you bike 500+ miles for? A group of men plan to "Ride to Rosemary" to raise awareness and money for West Cancer Center.

Chuck Bolton lost his own mother and his mother-in-law to cancer. Just recently, his wife went through breast cancer treatment herself. It's a cause very close to his heart.

It has been a battle for his family, but it led him to organize a charitable cycling event that promotes cancer awareness, encourages a healthy lifestyle, and raises money for the WINGS Supportive Care Division for West Cancer Center.

A group of 30 men will begin their trek to Rosemary Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

"Which is about 530 miles that we do in five days and we train hard," Bolton said. "We average over 100 miles a day."

The team has several sponsors, but the cyclists are also taking donations that will provide cancer patients with the support and resources they need on their journeys to recovery.

"When you have a loved one who is in there getting chemo, the love, the care, they bring a smile to your face," Bolton recalled.

Bolton said the ride is about giving people the will to live and keep fighting.

"When there is love, when there are people who have gone through it before, there is hope," he said.

