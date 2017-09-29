Assissi Foundation gives $125,000 grant to OUTMemphis

In the midst of an ever-changing political landscape, U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen found himself busy answering questions on Friday.More >>
Memphis police officers are searching for a man who has repeatedly robbed Family Dollar stores around Hickory Hill.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot overnight in Hernando.More >>
What would you bike 500+ miles for? A group of men plan to "Ride to Rosemary" to raise awareness and money for West Cancer Center.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting referenced retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years ago in Charleston,...More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Price was under intense scrutiny for the high costs of private jets he chartered at taxpayer expense.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
