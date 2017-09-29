SCS will respect athletes who choose to kneel during national anthem

The controversy surrounding athletes kneeling during the national anthem could expand into high schools.

Friday night brings high school football to stadiums across the country. Now, with all eyes on players during the national anthem, school districts are preparing for students who may choose to take a knee.

Kneeling during the national anthem started in 2016 with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness about violence committed against African-Americans by law enforcement. Slowly, other players joined the peaceful protest.

But the protest received a jolt last weekend when President Donald Trump began attacking the NFL and players who participated in the protest.

Now, the first Friday after President Trump elevated the protest into the national conversation, high school athletes may choose to take part in the protest.

One school in Louisiana threatened students who choose to kneel during the national anthem, but Shelby County Schools in Memphis is taking a different course of action.

"Shelby County Schools respects every student’s right to free expression as protected by the First Amendment. Students who kneel or join arms during the national anthem are expressing their rights protected by the First Amendment. District policy states that no student shall be compelled to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance or National Anthem if the student or the student's parent/legal guardian objects on religious, philosophical or other grounds. That said, we expect all forms of student expression to always be respectful of others and peaceful in nature. Any demonstration that impedes others and/or poses a disruption to safety or order will not be tolerated."

