Woman accused of shooting man after kicking him out

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot overnight in Hernando.

A woman told investigators that she asked the man she was living with to leave. When he returned to the house to gather his belongings, she shot him the arm.

She said she opened fire because she thought he was an intruder.

The man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

It is unknown if the woman will face charges.

