Serial Family Dollar burglar steals detergent

MPD believes this is the man burglarizing Family Dollar stores in the Hickory Hill area. (Source: Memphis Police Department)

Memphis police officers are searching for a man who has repeatedly robbed Family Dollar stores around Hickory Hill.

According to police, the man broke out one of the front door's glass panels to access the store, which is located at 4194 Hickory Hill Road, around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.

The man proceeded to steal several boxes of detergent.

Memphis Police Department believes this is the same man who burglarized several other Family Dollar stores in the area.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.