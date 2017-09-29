Woman learns the hard way not to take an injured bobcat home

When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?

A West Tennessee woman came across a stunned bobcat on the road and decided to stop and help.

She placed the wildcat in her vehicle and took it home, planning to take it to a licensed rehabilitator in the morning.

Unfortunately, it almost turned into a “cat-astrophe” when the critter's wild instincts took over.

The bobcat recovered overnight and got rowdy in the woman’s laundry room.

Eventually, she was forced to call Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to remove the ferocious feline.

Once TWRA officers examined the bobcat, they determined it was healthy enough to be released back into the wild that night.

While the woman made it out of the incident without a scratch, TWRA warns other well-intentioned people from making the same mistake.

Once again, they said, don’t pick up injured or perceived orphaned wildlife.

Should you encounter an animal that seems to be in trouble, call the professionals and leave it to them.

If nothing else, the woman learned that wild animals make even wilder house guests.

