NCRM offers free field trips for 7th year

For the seventh year, National Civil Rights Museum offered free admission and transportation to Shelby County Schools District Title 1 schools.

The museum also extended free admission to schools in Fayette County, Tipton County, Crittenden County, and DeSoto County.

Eligible school groups of up to 45 students should apply for the free field trips online or download an application and fax it in by Friday, May 4, 2018. The field trips must be taken by May 18, 2018.

The free field trips are made possible by a Target grant, which has provided free field trips to NCRM for an estimated 15,000 students since 2011.

