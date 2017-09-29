Community playground opens in South Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Community playground opens in South Memphis

An estimated 150 volunteers put the finishing touches on a new playground in South Memphis on Friday.

The Kaboom Playground is located at Circles of Success Learning Academy, which is on the grounds of St. Andrew AME Church.

The project included gardening, building benches, and painting.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 3 p.m.

