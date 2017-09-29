Man accused of shooting cell phone repairman indicted

A grand jury indicted a 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a cell phone store clerk in Whitehaven last May.

Damon Johnson is being held in Shelby County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators said Johnson and several friends were at the Boost Mobile store, located on the 1700 block of Winchester Road, to have a cell phone fixed. When one of them got into an argument with 24-year-old Rashad Awwad, Johnson pulled out a gun and shot him four times.

Johnson's bond was set at $150,000.

