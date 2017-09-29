Community resource center opens at Booker T. Washington High School

Community members gathered at Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday for the grand opening of a new community resource center.

The center was created through a partnership between the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis and several other local organizations. It allows students and families to have access to computers, connecting them to more opportunities in the community.

“It opens up not only an opportunity for computer support for the students in the school, but also for a resource center, job employment and finding out where resources are," said Ruby Bright, Executive Director of the Greater Women’s Foundation of Memphis.

Mayor Jim Strickland was there for the grand opening and said the resource center is a great addition to the community.

"It's truly a neighborhood resource center where anyone even if you don't have a connection to ‘BTW’ can come in here and get access to the resources we're trying to spread," he said.

Along with the grand opening, volunteers filled 1,000 backpacks for students at Booker T. Washington High and Larose Elementary Schools. It’s part of the 2nd Annual Zip Code 38126 Back to School Project. Each backpack had school supplies, toiletries, and information on how to get involved in the community.

Booker T. Washington 10th grader Torian Carwell said she’s extremely grateful for the support.

“We have a lot of students that can't afford to get those things so to have somebody give back to the community and give us supplies is a big help.”

