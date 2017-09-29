Tuesday @ 10: Flooded vehicles for sale on Mid-South car lots

We dodged the damage of Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Maria, but super storms like those leave behind one potential problem: flooded vehicles.

Records show tens of thousands of flooded vehicles, from severe storms as far back as Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy to simple neighborhood flash floods, are all over the Mid-South market.

It didn't take long for Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise to find one for sale in a Memphis car lot at EZ Auto Sales.

"See the dirt and silt in the corner console? Looks like it came from the flood," Andy said.

If you're interested in purchasing a used car, Tuesday at 10 p.m., Andy Wise will walk you through what you need to look for, plus, questions you need to ask the dealer before you buy.

