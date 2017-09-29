Tubby Smith speaks about FBI investigation, Rick Pitino

Memphis Tigers' head basketball coach Tubby Smith sounded off about the probe that is shaking college hoops to its core.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation made 10 arrests Tuesday in connection with the investigation into college basketball.

Four assistant coaches, three professional managers, financial advisors, and even Adidas employees were arrested. University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich were both placed on leave.

Smith worked with Pitino, and while he's sad for his colleagues who were affected, he said he has nothing to worry about himself.

"You know we all live in glass houses. I'm not perfect and no one is, but, yeah, I sleep pretty good at night knowing that the softest pillow that you can sleep on is a clear conscience," Smith said. "So, I feel pretty comfortable with who I am and what we've been able to do in this. I know I feel for these guys, especially Rick Pitino, who I've worked for. He's a very dear friend. It's gut wrenching. It really is."

Rick Pitino released the following statement just before 5 p.m. Friday.

"There’s been a lot of turmoil the last few days and I’ve intentionally avoided making any public statements—primarily because so few facts are known. But I wish to make a few now. First, I want to thank all my players from Providence, UK and Louisville. Your support means more to me than I can possibly express. Second, to the many friends and fans who reached out to me in the last few days: I owe a thousand thanks and an apology for the disappointment you must have. Third, as I’ve previously stated, I had no knowledge of any payments to any recruit or their family. But I was the head coach and I will take ownership of my decisions. The University took the action they thought was necessary and I will do the same. Finally, Tom Jurich is the best athletic director in the country, and thanks to him I coached Louisville basketball for over sixteen years where we witnessed many great things. From Conference USA, AAC, Big East and now the ACC. I am proud of our many accomplishments and appreciate the continued support of the Louisville community. Again, a thousand thanks."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.