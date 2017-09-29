Unsolved shootings may be linked to rap feud

A feud playing out hundreds of miles away is having violent consequences in the Mid-South.

The feud between Memphis rappers Maro Mims, who goes by Yo Gotti, and Adolph Thornton Jr., who goes by Young Dolph, gained national attention when Dolph was shot in Hollywood this week.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it’s possible some unsolved shootings here are based on this feud. We’ve also learned the Gang Unit has been involved.

Penny Davis said she likes their music and hopes they can bury the hatchet.

“Why would you bring drama to your city where you grew up or stayed?” Davis said.

This just days after rapper Young Dolph was shot outside the Lowes Hollywood hotel in California.

The man charged was released from jail after the DA's office told police it needs more evidence on 43-year-old Corey Mclendon, a longtime friend of Yo Gotti.

Both Dolph and Yo Gotti have been in jail here in Shelby County before.

Gotti was arrested back in 2010 after a parking lot shooting at Level II Club here in Memphis. His charges were dropped.

Young Dolph was arrested for marijuana possession back in September of 2015.

“I just hope they come together and work together, it'll be better that way,” Davis said. “And stop the drama.”

We have reached out to both Yo Gotti and Young Dolph's managers. Gotti’s manager said he can’t comment at this time, and we're waiting for a response from Dolph’s manager.

