Coach Smith praises lineup of 2017-18 men’s basketball team

We have finally fallen to near average temperatures for highs and lows, but we will head back above average next week.More >>
A feud playing out hundreds of miles away is having violent consequences in the Mid-South.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot overnight in Hernando.More >>
What would you bike 500+ miles for? A group of men plan to "Ride to Rosemary" to raise awareness and money for West Cancer Center.More >>
Community members gathered at Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday for the grand opening of a new community resource center.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
We have new information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in Owensboro. We're told five people were arrested by ICE on Thursday.More >>
The librarian said the school didn't need the books and called Dr. Seuss a "bit of a cliché" and that his characters are "racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes."More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
A woman sustained a minor injury to her left ankle after her son-in-law accidentally shot her while trying to kill a snake.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
