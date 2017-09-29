Coach Smith praises lineup of 2017-18 men’s basketball team

With college basketball right around the corner, UofM men's basketball hosted Media Day on Friday.

Tubby Smith is going into his second season as the Tigers head coach, and he has some challenges in putting together a winning team with new faces.

Junior Jeremiah Martin and senior Jimario Rivers are the only two returning starters from a year ago.

Excluding the walk-ons, the other nine players on the roster have never played in a Memphis uniform.

"I think we got a good passing team," Smith said. "I think we will be physical, be able to rebound the ball, we'll have better depth and players coming off the bench that can really pick up the intensity and keep the intensity as we try to extend our defense and attack more in transition. This is the type of team and the type of players we want to coach, and I think they fit in with our system."

The Tigers open up exhibition action on November 2 against Lemoyne Owen College.

