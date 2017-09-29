Ex-husband of AR woman accused of raping 9 juveniles claims she is innocent

The ex-husband of the woman charged with raping nine juveniles claims she is innocent.

"You don't think it's true I know it's not true,” said Donnie Burrow. “You know it's not true. How did it happen? Who said it? Don't know.”

Cross County investigators say they received a report 34-year-old Veronica Blake sexually assaulted three juveniles in the past three months.

During their investigation, they discovered six more juveniles involved in the case.

Blake is charged with six counts of rape, seven counts of computer or child pornography, and one count of sexual indecency with a minor.

When WMC Action News 5 investigators attempted to look at court documents to learn more about the case, the clerk said the judge issued a gag order because juveniles are involved.

Cross County investigators say Blake turned herself in on Thursday. On that same day, her ex-husband Burrow was arrested for disorderly conduct.

An acquaintance said Burrow was upset by the charges, and Blake is going through a divorce.

Blake was held at the Cross County Jail overnight but bonded out by Friday night.

