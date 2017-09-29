Fall temps late to arrive in other areas of the country

It has taken more than a week but it finally feels like fall in the Mid-South. The summer heat just didn't want to go away.

Memphis reached a high temperature of 90 Tuesday and 92 Wednesday before cooler air moved in Thursday.

No records were broken here but it was close. However, record heat gripped other part of the country for the start to fall.

One of those cities was Chicago, which had record high temperatures for five days in a row last week. Their first weekend of fall was spent with temperatures well above 90.

Chicago's high temperature reached 95 degrees last Saturday beat a record of 91 set in 1937 and the following day the high temperature reached 93 breaking a long-standing record of 91 set in 1891.

The Chicago National Weather Service issued a statement, saying "There has never been a heat wave of this duration and magnitude this late in the season in Chicago."

The previous stretch of 90+ degree heat for a five-day period was September 15-19, 1955. The 95 degree record high set last Saturday also tied the hottest day of the year in Chicago and was the latest in the year that a temperature of 95 had ever been reached in the city.

Temperatures remained in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday before cooler air moved in Wednesday dropping highs in to the low to mid 70s.

Like the Mid-South, Chicago will finally get to enjoy a fall weekend with more seasonable temperatures before another warming trend returns next week, but at this time it doesn't look like it will be a streak of record-breaking heat.

