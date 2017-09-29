Gus’s Fried Chicken recognized by Forbes writer

Memphians all know Gus's Fried Chicken is no joke. Now, it's getting recognized by Forbes.

One of their writers stopped by the Bluff City recently and called Gus's the best fried chicken in America.

She said it was so good, she contemplated moving here so she could eat it forever.

Writer Susannah Breslin ordered the two-piece with macaroni and cheese and slaw.

We're glad to see that Gus's is getting some national recognition!

