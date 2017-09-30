One person shot, killed in Hyde Park

One person was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Dana Drive near the intersection of North Hollywood Street.

Suspect information is unavailable at this time, and it is unclear if there are more victims.

