One person shot, killed in Hyde Park

Memphians all know Gus's Fried Chicken is no joke. Now, it's getting recognized by Forbes.More >>
A feud playing out hundreds of miles away is having violent consequences in the Mid-South.More >>
What would you bike 500+ miles for? A group of men plan to "Ride to Rosemary" to raise awareness and money for West Cancer Center.More >>
Community members gathered at Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday for the grand opening of a new community resource center.More >>
Memphis Tigers' head football coach, Tubby Smith, sounded off about the probe that is shaking college hoops to its core.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
