Vigil held for 12-year-old boy shot, killed in Hyde Park

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Dana Drive near the intersection of North Hollywood Street.

Police said the victim was dead on arrival.

The suspect fled the scene and was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

A vigil will be held for the victim in Hyde Park starting at 7:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

