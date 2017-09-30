Dinstuhl's celebrates 115 years in the candy business

A sweet Memphis staple is celebrating 115 years of serving the Bluff City in a special way.

Dinstuhl's Fine Candy Company is giving away free chocolates, offering special prizes, hosting delectable activities, and a fun treasure hunt.

From Oct. 2 to 6, Dinstuhl's will give away a special assortment of fine chocolates to say thank you to each customer who drops by one of their three locations at Laurelwood Shopping Center, Germantown Village Square, or 5280 Pleasant View Road.

The candy shop has also placed 115 pink rocks throughout the Memphis metro area and anyone who finds one can bring the rock in to receive 15% discounts on purchases through the end of the year.

On Oct. 15, a commemorative Dinstuhl’s Historic Chocolate Bar will be unveiled at all three stores. Only 1,115 milk chocolate bars will have the anniversary Golden Ticket offering special discounts or free candy.

Nov. 12, your family is invited to a Holiday Open House with special kitchen sampling at the Pleasant View location, from 12 to 4 p.m.

“We are expecting a record breaking crowd of chocolate and candy lovers as they join us for this event celebrating our history and officially launching the 2017 holiday season,” said Rebecca Dinstuhl, president. “It’s a wonderful time for families to enjoy the afternoon as they get to experience how our candy is handmade.”

Sampling will begin with hot chocolate and spiced cider, and include Dinstuhl’s famous Cashew Crunch and Chocolate Pecan Fudge. Fifth generation candy maker Andrew Dinstuhl will help demonstrate the special techniques used to prepare butter brittle and show you how their candy makers mold, decorate and dip fine chocolates.

A similar Holiday Open House will also take place Laurelwood and Germantown.

Bon Appétit!

