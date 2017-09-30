Man carjacked, shot in Collierville

A man was carjacked and shot after his vehicle was hit from behind at a stoplight in Collierville, according to Collierville Police Department.

The incident happened on the exit ramp of 385 and South Byhalia Road.

Police said the victim came to a stop on the exit ramp at the stoplight, and his vehicle was struck from behind.

The victim got out of his vehicle to assess the damage, and two people approached him--one holding a gun.

One of the suspects demanded the victim's wallet and car keys. The suspect then shot the victim in the right leg after he refused and drove off in his vehicle.

The first suspect is described as 5-feet-7 or 5-feet-8-inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks. The other suspect is described as 5-feet-7 or 5-feet-8-inches tall.

The victim's vehicle is a red 2013 Ford Fusion with Tennessee tags L4333V. The suspect's vehicle is described as a old model dark sedan, possibly an Acura.

Both vehicles left westbound on 385 following the shooting.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Collierville police at 901-457-2520 or Collierville CrimeStoppers at 901-457-CASH,

