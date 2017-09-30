Man recovers from carjacking, shooting in Collierville

A man who was carjacked and shot after his vehicle was hit from behind at a stoplight in Collierville has been released from the hospital.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the exit ramp of 385 and South Byhalia Road.

Collierville police said the victim, Stefan Kirkland, came to a stop on the exit ramp at the stoplight, and his vehicle was struck from behind.

Kirkland got out of his vehicle to assess the damage, and two people approached him--one holding a gun.

One of the suspects demanded his wallet and car keys. The suspect then shot Kirkland in the right leg after he refused and drove off in his vehicle.

Kirkland still had his cell phone in his pocket. He stumbled to the street light and called 911.

The first suspect is described as 5-feet-7 or 5-feet-8-inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks. The other suspect is described as 5-feet-7 or 5-feet-8-inches tall.

Kirkland’s vehicle is a black 2012 Ford Fusion with Tennessee tags 983-SWT. The suspect's vehicle is described as an old model dark sedan, possibly an Acura.

Both vehicles left westbound on 385 following the shooting.

Kirkland was transported to the hospital in stable condition and was later released. Luckily, the bullet went directly through the muscle in his leg, missing serious damage by inches.

“Whenever they saw that I was kind of stalling a little bit, the guy took the gun from my head and aimed it at my leg and pulled the trigger,” Kirkland said. “And I didn't feel the shot at first, all I just knew was that I heard the gun go off and it was pointed at my leg. And I knew that I didn't want it to go off again.”

Kirkland says he was amazed at the police response and said a Collierville officer was on the scene in just minutes.

Video from traffic cameras on the scene has not yet been released to the public, which may help police catch the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Collierville police at 901-457-2520 or Collierville CrimeStoppers at 901-457-CASH.

