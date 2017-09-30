Man recovers from carjacking, shooting in Collierville

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man who was carjacked and shot after his vehicle was hit from behind at a stoplight in Collierville has been released from the hospital.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a suspect accused of multiple business robberies in the Memphis area.More >>
We're sending a High 5 to 31 people who embarked on the ride of their lives Saturday.More >>
Young aspiring professionals came together to receive welcome guidance in building their futures.More >>
Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Trump has repeatedly responded to questions about Puerto Rico by saying it is an island. He is scheduled to visit Tuesday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
