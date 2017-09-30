Man arrested for shooting, killing nephew on Sandy Park Drive

A man was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened at a residence near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Sandy Park Drive.

Police said the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Israel Faulkner, was dead on arrival.

Investigators say Ruben Walton, 43, got into an argument with Faulkner, his nephew. During the argument, Faulkner’s mother attempted to step between them to break it up.

Witnesses said Walton then pulled out a handgun and fired shots at Faulkner, who stumbled out into the front yard.

Walton then bent over him and said something to Faulkner before firing more shots at him. He then drove off after a brief confrontation with Faulkner’s mother.

Police arrested Walton after he turned himself in on Saturday and charged him with first-degree murder.

